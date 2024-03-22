‘Strike Madness’ Hits Germany While Its Economy Stumbles

For these hanging on the gates of the SRW scrap metallic plant, simply outdoors Germany’s jap metropolis of Leipzig, time might be counted not simply in days — 136 to date — however within the hundreds of card video games performed, the liters of espresso imbibed and the armfuls of firewood burned.

Or it may be measured by the size of Jonny Bohne’s beard. He vows to not shave till he returns to the job he has held for twenty years. Sporting his pink union baseball cap and tending the blaze inside an oil drum, Mr. Bohne, 56, appears like a scruffy Santa Claus.

The handfuls of staff on the SRW recycling middle say their strike has change into the longest in postwar German historical past — a doubtful honor in a nation with a historical past of harmonious labor relations. (The earlier report, 114 days, was held by shipyard staff within the northern metropolis of Kiel who struck within the Nineteen Fifties.)