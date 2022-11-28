Supreme Court Defends Alito After Breach Allegation

The Supreme Courtroom on Monday defended Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. towards allegations {that a} former anti-abortion chief had been tipped off in 2014 to a landmark contraception ruling written by the justice. The court docket additionally sidestepped questions from lawmakers about whether or not the declare can be investigated additional.

The New York Occasions reported this month on secretive, yearslong efforts by the Rev. Robert Schenck, an evangelical minister and longtime anti-abortion activist, and donors to his nonprofit, to achieve conservative justices to bolster their anti-abortion views. Mr. Schenck wrote to Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. this summer time, saying that he had realized upfront the 2014 resolution in Burwell v. Passion Foyer, a case involving contraception and the non secular rights of firms.

That call — just like the one which was leaked this spring, overturning the precise to abortion — was written by Justice Alito. Mr. Schenck mentioned he obtained the Passion Foyer data after two donors shared a meal with Justice Alito and his spouse.

In a letter on Monday to 2 lawmakers, Ethan V. Torrey, authorized counsel to the court docket, reiterated Justice Alito’s earlier denial to The Occasions. “Justice Alito has mentioned that neither he nor Mrs. Alito” advised the donors “in regards to the final result of the choice within the Passion Foyer case, or in regards to the authorship of the opinion of the court docket,” Mr. Torrey wrote.