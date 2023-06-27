Supreme Court Rejects Theory That Would Have Transformed American Elections

The Supreme Courtroom on Tuesday rejected a legal theory that might have radically reshaped how federal elections are carried out by giving state legislatures largely unchecked energy to set guidelines for federal elections and to attract congressional maps warped by partisan gerrymandering.

The vote was 6 to three, with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. writing the bulk opinion. The Structure, he stated, “doesn’t exempt state legislatures from the atypical constraints imposed by state regulation.”

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Neil M. Gorsuch dissented.

The choice adopted different vital rulings this time period wherein the court docket’s three liberal members have been within the majority, together with ones on the Voting Rights Act, immigration and tribal rights. Although a few of the greatest circumstances are nonetheless to return, most likely arriving by the tip of the week, the court docket has to this point repeatedly repudiated aggressive arguments from conservative litigants.

The case involved the “unbiased state legislature” concept. It’s based mostly on a studying of the Structure’s Elections Clause, which says, “The occasions, locations and method of holding elections for senators and representatives shall be prescribed in every state by the legislature thereof.”