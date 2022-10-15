Suspect in Stockton, Calif., Series of Killings Is Arrested, Police Say

The arrest got here practically two weeks after the police mentioned that 5 victims, all males between the ages of 21 and 54, had been fatally shot whereas alone in dimly lit areas at night time or within the early morning between July 8 and Sept. 27. 4 of the boys have been Hispanic; one was white. None have been robbed.

The police later mentioned that they’d additionally linked these circumstances to 2 further shootings: a 40-year-old Hispanic man who was killed in Oakland, Calif., about 70 miles west of Stockton, on April 10; and a 46-year-old Black lady who was shot in Stockton on April 16 and survived.

Chief McFadden mentioned on Oct. 4 that the authorities believed they have been coping with a “potential serial killer” after investigators linked the killings via ballistic and video footage, together with a clip that confirmed an individual with an uneven stride and an upright posture.

Investigators interviewed the girl who survived and discovered that she had been in her tent when she heard somebody strolling round her campsite. When she stepped exterior, she noticed somebody sporting darkish garments and a masks pointing a gun at her, Chief McFadden mentioned.

She rushed towards the gunman and was shot a number of instances earlier than the person lowered his gun, Chief McFadden mentioned.

The killings had unfold anxiousness amongst some residents, with many questioning who may very well be behind such coldblooded acts in Stockton, which is within the agricultural flatlands of California’s Central Valley. The town, which has lengthy struggled with poverty and violence, is 80 miles east of the San Francisco Bay Space and residential to about 322,000 individuals.

Vimal Patel contributed reporting.