Table urges any color helmets to occupy Haiti

William Charpantier

The Nationwide Board for Migration and Refugees within the Dominican Republic (Menamird) warns of the urgency of an intervention by the United Nations (UN) in Haiti, whether or not with blue helmets or different colours as a result of greater than six million folks in that nation are ravenous due to insecurity and violence.

William Charpentier, the coordinator of Menamird, reveals that because of the state of insecurity and violence within the neighboring nation, there are individuals who take justice into their very own arms and exit to kill family of members of the gangs that preserve the inhabitants in anxiousness, a scenario that causes Haiti to turn out to be more and more uncontrollable.

He regrets that the UN didn’t discover the approval of Russia and China for direct intervention in Haiti, however neither a rustic to guide a mission in that sense.

He considers that with famine, insecurity, violence, and political and social instability, Haiti may have no peace and stability with out intervention. He factors out that with out army intervention, the social scenario would worsen since, in that territory, there may be not even the potential of distributing meals.

He warns that sending UN blue helmets to help the Haitian Police constitutes a danger because the latter has been penetrated by the felony gangs that management virtually the whole territory.

He reveals that UN and Canadian commissioners have raised the potential of supporting the Haitian Police, to which he has warned of the hazard because the brokers can be the primary to alert the gangs of any operation.