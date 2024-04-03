Taiwan Quake Damages Buildings and a Highway in Hualien

The magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck Taiwan on Wednesday broken quite a few buildings and a serious freeway in Hualien, a metropolis on the japanese coast, and it knocked out energy because it rocked the island.

Two tall buildings in Hualien that sustained significantly in depth harm have been on the heart of the rescue efforts there. Most harm throughout town was not life-threatening, stated Huang Hsuan-wan, a reporter for an area information website.

“Numerous roads have been blocked off. There are loads of partitions toppled over onto automobiles,” Derik du Plessis, 44, a South African resident of Hualien, stated shortly after the earthquake. He described individuals speeding across the metropolis to examine on their homes and choose up their kids. One in all his buddies misplaced her home, he stated.

One of many broken buildings in Hualien, a 10-story construction known as the Uranus Constructing that homes a mixture of houses and retailers, was tilted over and seemed to be on the snapping point. A lot of its residents managed to flee, however some have been lacking, stated Sunny Wang, a journalist based mostly within the metropolis. Rescuers have been making an attempt to achieve the basement, involved that individuals is perhaps trapped there.

Images of the preliminary harm in Hualien confirmed one other constructing, a five-story construction, leaning to at least one aspect, with crushed bikes seen on the ground-floor stage. Bricks had fallen off one other high-rise, leaving cracks and holes within the partitions.

The quake additionally set off at the least 9 landslides on Suhua Freeway in Hualien, in keeping with Taiwan’s Central Information Company, which stated a part of the highway had collapsed.