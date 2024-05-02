Taking Cues From Students, U.C.L.A. Faculty Members Join the Protests

Earlier this week, some school members on the College of California, Los Angeles, had an emergency name with college students who have been energetic within the pro-Palestinian protests.

“We simply bought a very clear message from them: ‘We really feel unsafe, and we’d like your assist in fixing this,’” recalled Graeme Blair, an affiliate professor of political science.

In that second, a number of dozen school activists volunteered to affix the scholars in shifts across the clock at their encampment on campus.

And at nighttime hours of Thursday morning, because the police cracked down on the protests, these school members have been linking arms with college students, permitting themselves to be arrested.