Tennessee G.O.P. Again Silences Democratic Lawmaker Justin Jones

Tennessee’s Home Republicans on Monday once more silenced Consultant Justin Jones, a Black Democrat who was expelled earlier this yr in a gun management protest, after he was deemed to have violated new stringent guidelines of decorum.

Democrats left the Home chamber in protest after Mr. Jones was barred from talking on the ground for the rest of the day, whereas chants of “fascists” and “racists” broke out within the gallery overhead.

Republicans ordered state troopers to clear the galleries. The choice compelled the elimination not solely of the protesters but additionally of the dad and mom of scholars who had survived a lethal college capturing and have been retaining a quiet and emotional watch over the proceedings.

The uproar got here when Speaker Cameron Sexton and chamber leaders determined that Mr. Jones, for the second time within the day, had breached the foundations of the Home by talking out of flip. This time, Mr. Jones had prompt, throughout a debate about rising the variety of cops in faculties, that the state’s assets ought to be centered as an alternative on psychological well being professionals and trainer pay — feedback Mr. Sexton mentioned have been off-topic.