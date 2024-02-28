Texas Panhandle Wildfires Spread Across 850,000 Acres, Prompting Evacuations

The second-largest wildfire on file in Texas raged throughout 850,000 acres on Wednesday, as firefighters from across the state tried to comprise it. The blaze has consumed homes, burned huge ranch lands, killed livestock and compelled evacuations throughout the sparsely populated Texas Panhandle.

The blaze, often called the Smokehouse Creek hearth, ignited on Monday and by Wednesday had unfold throughout huge swaths of ranch lands, fueled by sturdy winds and dry situations. It nonetheless had not been contained and was rising, in line with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Satellite tv for pc knowledge from the Nationwide Interagency Hearth Heart advised that the fireplace had already change into the most important ever seen within the state.

The fireplace unfold across the city of Canadian, a cattle-country group of round 2,200 individuals northeast of Amarillo, close to the Oklahoma state line. Residents who had not already evacuated have been pressured to shelter in place in a single day.