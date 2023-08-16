Texas Woman Charged With Threatening to Kill Judge in Trump Election Case

A Texas girl has been charged with threatening to kill Tanya S. Chutkan, the federal decide in Washington who’s overseeing former President Donald J. Trump’s prosecution on fees of searching for to overturn the 2020 election.
The lady, Abigail Jo Shry, of Alvin, Texas, known as Decide Chutkan’s chambers on Aug. 5, two days after Mr. Trump was arraigned on the election interference fees, and left a voice mail message attacking the decide, who’s Black, with a racial slur, in response to a prison criticism unsealed on Friday.
Within the message, Ms. Shry informed Decide Chutkan, “If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we’re coming to kill you, so tread evenly, bitch,” in response to the criticism. She added, “You can be focused personally, publicly, your loved ones, all of it.”
Ms. Shry, 43, additionally issued a menace in opposition to Consultant Sheila Jackson Lee, a Black Democratic congresswoman from Texas.
Mr. Trump has a protracted historical past of verbally attacking judges and different individuals concerned within the prison circumstances introduced in opposition to him, notably on social media. The day earlier than the decision, Mr. Trump had posted a message on his social media platform, Fact Social, saying, “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” (His marketing campaign stated his phrases weren’t directed in opposition to anybody concerned within the election interference case.)
Late final week, Decide Chutkan addressed that subject, warning Mr. Trump that she would take measures to make sure that he didn’t make “inflammatory statements” in regards to the case in a approach that may intimidate witnesses or in any other case hurt the integrity of the continuing.
Virtually instantly, Mr. Trump examined the boundaries of Decide Chutkan’s admonition by posting a sequence of messages on Fact Social that largely amplified the criticism that different individuals had lodged in opposition to her.
In one post, written by an ally of Mr. Trump’s, the lawyer Mike Davis, a big photograph of Decide Chutkan accompanied textual content that falsely claimed she had “overtly admitted she’s operating election interference in opposition to Trump.” In two other posts, Mr. Trump wrote: “She clearly desires me behind bars. VERY BIASED & UNFAIR.”
The posts criticizing Decide Chutkan had been printed after Ms. Shry’s voice mail message.
When federal brokers visited Ms. Shry at dwelling three days after she left the message for Decide Chutkan, she admitted that she had known as the decide’s chambers, the criticism stated. Ms. Shry informed the brokers that she had no plans to go to Washington or to Houston, the realm that Ms. Lee represents. However she additionally stated that “if Sheila Jackson Lee involves Alvin, then we have to fear,” in response to the criticism.
Ms. Shry was denied bail on Wednesday and ordered to be held in custody for at the least 30 days following a detention listening to in Federal District Courtroom in Houston.
On the listening to, courtroom papers stated, Ms. Shry’s father, Mark Shry, testified that she was a “nonviolent alcoholic” who “sits on her sofa every day watching the information whereas consuming too many beers.”
After consuming, Mr. Shry informed a decide in Texas, Ms. Shry usually turned “agitated by the information” and began “calling individuals and threatening them,” the papers stated.
Mr. Trump’s supporters have generally engaged in violence after officers within the prison justice system have taken motion in opposition to him.
Final summer time, after F.B.I. brokers descended on Mar-a-Lago, his personal membership and residence in Florida, hauling away a trove of labeled paperwork, an armed Ohio man enraged by the search tried to interrupt into the bureau’s discipline workplace close to Cincinnati.
The person was finally killed in a shootout with the native police.