Texas Woman Charged With Threatening to Kill Judge in Trump Election Case

Mr. Trump has a protracted historical past of verbally attacking judges and different individuals concerned within the prison circumstances introduced in opposition to him, notably on social media. The day earlier than the decision, Mr. Trump had posted a message on his social media platform, Fact Social, saying, “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” (His marketing campaign stated his phrases weren’t directed in opposition to anybody concerned within the election interference case.)

Late final week, Decide Chutkan addressed that subject, warning Mr. Trump that she would take measures to make sure that he didn’t make “inflammatory statements” in regards to the case in a approach that may intimidate witnesses or in any other case hurt the integrity of the continuing.

Virtually instantly, Mr. Trump examined the boundaries of Decide Chutkan’s admonition by posting a sequence of messages on Fact Social that largely amplified the criticism that different individuals had lodged in opposition to her.

In one post, written by an ally of Mr. Trump’s, the lawyer Mike Davis, a big photograph of Decide Chutkan accompanied textual content that falsely claimed she had “overtly admitted she’s operating election interference in opposition to Trump.” In two other posts, Mr. Trump wrote: “She clearly desires me behind bars. VERY BIASED & UNFAIR.”

The posts criticizing Decide Chutkan had been printed after Ms. Shry’s voice mail message.

When federal brokers visited Ms. Shry at dwelling three days after she left the message for Decide Chutkan, she admitted that she had known as the decide’s chambers, the criticism stated. Ms. Shry informed the brokers that she had no plans to go to Washington or to Houston, the realm that Ms. Lee represents. However she additionally stated that “if Sheila Jackson Lee involves Alvin, then we have to fear,” in response to the criticism.