The 20 Republicans Who Opposed Jim Jordan for House Speaker

Consultant Jim Jordan of Ohio misplaced a bid to grow to be speaker on Tuesday after 20 Republicans refused to again him, prolonging a two-week battle that has paralyzed the chamber and underscored the deep Republican divisions within the Home.
The group included weak Republicans from districts that President Biden gained in 2020 and congressional institutionalists frightened that Mr. Jordan, if elected, would demand excessive spending cuts, together with to the navy, probably forcing a authorities shutdown.
Nonetheless others had been deeply loyal to former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted by a band of right-wing rebels principally allied with Mr. Jordan, or just stung by the poor remedy of Consultant Steve Scalise of Louisiana. Republicans had nominated Mr. Scalise as Mr. McCarthy’s successor, however he dropped out after he couldn’t consolidate sufficient help to win the submit on the ground.
Right here’s a take a look at the lawmakers who opposed Mr. Jordan on the primary vote.
Biden-district Republicans
There are 18 Republicans within the Home who signify districts Mr. Biden gained within the final presidential election. Six of them voted for candidates apart from Mr. Jordan:
Nick LaLota of New York
Mike Lawler of New York
Institutionalists
A gaggle of seven Republicans who serve on the Appropriations Committee, which controls federal spending, expressed concern about Mr. Jordan’s anti-spending previous. A few of them feared that he would demand across-the-board funding cuts, together with to the navy.
Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida
Jake Ellzey of Texas
Tony Gonzales of Texas
Kay Granger of Texas, the chairwoman of the appropriations panel.
John Rutherford of Florida
-
Mike Simpson of Idaho
Steve Womack of Arkansas
Mr. Womack mentioned he voted towards Mr. Jordan on precept as a result of Mr. Scalise was “kneecapped earlier than he may win over his opponents.”
McCarthy Loyalists
Doug LaMalfa of California
The northern Californian mentioned he would vote for Mr. Jordan on the second poll.
John James of Michigan
-
Andrew Garbarino of New York
Carlos Gimenez of Florida
Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania
Wild Playing cards
Ken Buck of Colorado — Mr. Buck mentioned there have been a lot of causes he didn’t again Mr. Jordan, however his important sticking level was the truth that Mr. Jordan performed a lead position within the try to overturn President Biden’s victory within the 2020 election on the ground of the Home. “I don’t need somebody who was concerned within the actions of January 6,” he informed CNN after the vote.