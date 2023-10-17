The 20 Republicans Who Opposed Jim Jordan for House Speaker

Consultant Jim Jordan of Ohio misplaced a bid to grow to be speaker on Tuesday after 20 Republicans refused to again him, prolonging a two-week battle that has paralyzed the chamber and underscored the deep Republican divisions within the Home.

The group included weak Republicans from districts that President Biden gained in 2020 and congressional institutionalists frightened that Mr. Jordan, if elected, would demand excessive spending cuts, together with to the navy, probably forcing a authorities shutdown.

Nonetheless others had been deeply loyal to former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted by a band of right-wing rebels principally allied with Mr. Jordan, or just stung by the poor remedy of Consultant Steve Scalise of Louisiana. Republicans had nominated Mr. Scalise as Mr. McCarthy’s successor, however he dropped out after he couldn’t consolidate sufficient help to win the submit on the ground.

Right here’s a take a look at the lawmakers who opposed Mr. Jordan on the primary vote.

Biden-district Republicans

There are 18 Republicans within the Home who signify districts Mr. Biden gained within the final presidential election. Six of them voted for candidates apart from Mr. Jordan:

Nick LaLota of New York

Mike Lawler of New York

Institutionalists

A gaggle of seven Republicans who serve on the Appropriations Committee, which controls federal spending, expressed concern about Mr. Jordan’s anti-spending previous. A few of them feared that he would demand across-the-board funding cuts, together with to the navy.

Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida

Jake Ellzey of Texas

Tony Gonzales of Texas

Kay Granger of Texas, the chairwoman of the appropriations panel.

John Rutherford of Florida

Mike Simpson of Idaho

Steve Womack of Arkansas Mr. Womack mentioned he voted towards Mr. Jordan on precept as a result of Mr. Scalise was “kneecapped earlier than he may win over his opponents.”

McCarthy Loyalists

Doug LaMalfa of California The northern Californian mentioned he would vote for Mr. Jordan on the second poll.

John James of Michigan

Andrew Garbarino of New York

Carlos Gimenez of Florida

Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania

Wild Playing cards