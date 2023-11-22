The Head of Ron DeSantis’s Never Back Down Super PAC Resigns

Since they got here into existence almost 15 years in the past, tremendous PACs have historically dealt with destructive messaging and promoting in opposition to a candidate’s rival. However some DeSantis allies have come to imagine that his personal tremendous PAC is simply too intently related to him within the eyes of voters, and that By no means Again Down’s work is a cause he’s struggling within the polls. Marketing campaign officers, in the meantime, have privately been essential of the group for operating destructive advertisements.

A few of the tensions flared final week at a technique assembly held by By no means Again Down at its Atlanta places of work. The group’s major strategist, Jeff Roe, and a board member, Scott Wagner, who’s a university good friend of Mr. DeSantis, had a heated argument throughout a dialogue about cash, in accordance with folks briefed on the matter.

Mr. Roe and Mr. Wagner declined to touch upon the dispute, which was first reported by NBC News.

One of many points mentioned by By no means Again Down final week concerned the switch of $1 million to a brand new entity, Struggle Proper, which was arrange by shut allies of Mr. DeSantis, to broadcast its personal spots attacking Ms. Haley.

Some members of By no means Again Down — together with Ken Cuccinelli, certainly one of its unique officers — expressed concern about how the group was dealing with the $1 million switch. In an e mail to his colleagues, described by an individual acquainted with its content material, Mr. Cuccinelli wrote, “The style by which the Haley hit and its funding seems to be continuing is exceedingly objectionable to me.” In later emails, one other By no means Again Down official indicated that the group had been given the sign-off to ship the $1 million, and it went forward, the particular person mentioned.

The brand new Struggle Proper group was created by three folks with shut ties to Mr. DeSantis: David Dewhirst, a lawyer who labored within the governor’s workplace; Scott Ross, a Tallahassee lobbyist near Mr. DeSantis; and Jeff Aaron, a Florida lawyer and DeSantis appointee.