The O.J. Simpson Trial Figures: Where Are They Now?

As a Los Angeles police detective, Mr. Fuhrman was a chief witness towards Mr. Simpson. He admitted that he had entered the Simpson house and located a bloody glove that appeared to match one discovered on the homicide scene, in addition to different essential proof — all and not using a search warrant. The protection argued, however by no means proved, that Mr. Fuhrman had planted the second glove.

Extra damaging, nevertheless, was the protection’s assault on his historical past of racist remarks. Mr. Fuhrman swore that he had not used racist language for a decade. However 4 witnesses and a taped radio interview performed for the jury contradicted him and undermined his credibility. (After the trial, Mr. Fuhrman pleaded no contest to a perjury cost. He was the one individual convicted within the case.)

Mr. Fuhrman retired from the Los Angeles Police Division in 1995 and wrote a e book concerning the Simpson case, “Homicide in Brentwood,” that was revealed in 1997.

He now works as a forensic and crime expert for Fox News and has written a number of different books on different instances. In accordance with his Fox News biography, he has additionally contributed to ABC Information, CBS and Courtroom TV.

Gil Garcetti