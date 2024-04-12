The O.J. Simpson Trial Figures: Where Are They Now?

Nearly 30 years in the past, over 100 million folks tuned in to observe the reside telecast of the decision in O.J. Simpson’s homicide trial. The previous soccer star had been charged with the double homicide of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her pal Ronald Goldman. After a nine-month jury trial, Mr. Simpson was acquitted, although questions concerning the verdict and the crime by no means went away.
Here’s what occurred to the important thing figures from the trial.
F. Lee Bailey
Mr. Bailey was a member of Mr. Simpson’s authorized staff and had gained fame earlier than that for representing Patricia Hearst and the person suspected of being the Boston Strangler. His cross-examination of Detective Mark Fuhrman was thought of a key to Mr. Simpson’s acquittal. After the trial, in 1996, Mr. Bailey was held in contempt in Florida for refusing to give up charges taken for defending a drug trafficker in addition to inventory left with him by his imprisoned shopper.
After 43 days in jail, he surrendered inventory price hundreds of thousands and was launched. In 2001, Florida’s Supreme Courtroom disbarred him for misappropriating the inventory, and Massachusetts did the identical two years later.
In 2016, Mr. Bailey filed for chapter in Maine. Close to the tip of his life, he ran a enterprise consulting agency out of an house above a hair salon owned by his girlfriend. He died in 2021 at 87.
Denise Brown
The lead prosecutor, she resigned from the Los Angeles County District Legal professional’s Workplace after the trial and went on to co-write a e book on the case, “And not using a Doubt,” that was revealed in 1997. She has additionally written a number of crime novels. She lives in California.
A distinguished lawyer on the protection staff, Mr. Cochran continued to characterize high-profile purchasers. He additionally fashioned a nationwide legislation agency devoted principally to non-public harm instances and wrote two autobiographies. In 2005, he died at 67 of a mind tumor.
Christopher Darden
Final month, Mr. Darden ran unsuccessfully for judge in Los Angeles County. Amongst those that backed him was the choose within the Simpson felony case, Lance Ito, who’s now retired.
Alan Dershowitz
As a Los Angeles police detective, Mr. Fuhrman was a chief witness towards Mr. Simpson. He admitted that he had entered the Simpson house and located a bloody glove that appeared to match one discovered on the homicide scene, in addition to different essential proof — all and not using a search warrant. The protection argued, however by no means proved, that Mr. Fuhrman had planted the second glove.
Extra damaging, nevertheless, was the protection’s assault on his historical past of racist remarks. Mr. Fuhrman swore that he had not used racist language for a decade. However 4 witnesses and a taped radio interview performed for the jury contradicted him and undermined his credibility. (After the trial, Mr. Fuhrman pleaded no contest to a perjury cost. He was the one individual convicted within the case.)
Mr. Fuhrman retired from the Los Angeles Police Division in 1995 and wrote a e book concerning the Simpson case, “Homicide in Brentwood,” that was revealed in 1997.
He now works as a forensic and crime expert for Fox News and has written a number of different books on different instances. In accordance with his Fox News biography, he has additionally contributed to ABC Information, CBS and Courtroom TV.
Gil Garcetti
Mr. Goldman, the daddy of the slain sufferer Ronald Goldman, turned a extra distinguished determine on the civil trial of Mr. Simpson. After Mr. Simpson was cleared of felony costs, Mr. Goldman filed the wrongful-death lawsuit towards Mr. Simpson in 1997, joined by the household of Nicole Brown Simpson. The civil go well with discovered that Mr. Simpson was answerable for the deaths, and he was ordered to pay greater than $30 million in damages to the households.
After the information of Mr. Simpson’s dying broke on Thursday, Mr. Goldman instructed NBC News that it was solely a “additional reminder of Ron being gone all these years.”
The sister of Ronald Goldman, Ms. Goldman testified through the felony trial and later wrote a number of books about her brother’s dying and her expertise. She has hosted the podcast “Media Circus,” which “takes you behind the headlines of excessive profile tales,” according to its Instagram page.
Lance Ito
The choose who presided over the Simpson trial, he made the choice to permit a tv digital camera within the courtroom for the proceedings, permitting the nation to observe because the case unfolded. He continued working as a choose till he retired in 2015. Mr. Ito lives in Los Angeles. Contacted on Thursday, he declined to touch upon the information, citing the truth that the Goldman household nonetheless has a “very lively” case by way of accumulating the damages. “The canons of ethics that information the conduct of judges in California prohibit judges from commenting upon issues pending within the court docket,” he stated by electronic mail.
Kato Kaelin
Brian Kaelin, referred to as Kato, who was staying at Mr. Simpson’s guesthouse the evening of the murders and was known as as a witness through the trial, went on to star in a series of television shows and movies, and in 2019, he participated in “Celeb Massive Brother.”
As we speak, Mr. Kaelin hosts a podcast about “the world’s most salacious scandals.” He additionally gives personalised movies, charging $60 apiece, by way of the video sharing web site Cameo.
Robert Kardashian
Mr. Kardashian, a pal of Mr. Simpson, was one other lawyer on the protection staff. Mr. Simpson stayed at Mr. Kardashian’s house within the days after Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman have been stabbed to dying in 1994. The notorious police chase in a white Ford Bronco started after Mr. Simpson fled Mr. Kardashian’s house.
Mr. Kardashian stated in a 1996 ABC interview that he had questioned Mr. Simpson’s innocence: “I’ve doubts. The blood proof is the largest thorn in my aspect,” he stated.
In 2003, he died at 59 from esophageal most cancers. Mr. Kardashian’s ex-wife, now Kris Jenner, and their daughters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé, went on to achieve their very own fame with their actuality TV present “Protecting Up With the Kardashians.”
Barry Scheck
Mr. Shapiro, additionally on Mr. Simpson’s protection staff, still practices law. After the Simpson trial, he represented different high-profile celebrities and is a co-founder of corporations together with LegalZoom.com and RightCounsel.com, in keeping with his web site, and is a accomplice on the Los Angeles agency Glaser Weil.
Mr. Shapiro has additionally written two books, “The Seek for Justice” and “False impression.” The daddy of a son who died from dependancy, he additionally wrote a kids’s e book on the destructive results of drug use. Mr. Shapiro established the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Alcohol and Drug Awareness in honor of his son.
Corina Knoll contributed reporting.