The Truth Behind the Source of those Iconic Lithuania Tie Dyed Olympic basketball Skeleton Jerseys from Barcelona 1992 – World News Report

With a 30 12 months Longevity the Recognition and Demand for this Collectible Will increase to this Day

An enormous a part of the model’s reputation and longevity is its collectability side. Demand and recognition will increase to this present day.” — Mike Thompson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — The tie-dyed Slam Dunking Skeleton T-Shirts turned a global sensation on the world stage of the 1992 Barcelona Summer season Olympics. The Tie-Dyed tees have been worn by the Lithuanian Males’s Olympic Basketball Group whereas receiving Olympic bronze medals turning into a part of sports activities historical past and one of the uncommon and memorable moments of the ’92 Summer season Olympics.

Tens of millions of viewers world wide wished to know the place they got here from, who created them and the place they might purchase one. The best way-out warmups have been really created by New York designer and Licensor Greg Speirs. As soon as the shirts began promoting they turned the most popular collectible. The designer who created them noticed it as nice alternative to assist the workforce and Lithuanian charities. So as soon as the shirts began to be offered the designer selected to donate all of what would have been his earnings to the workforce. As an alternative of receiving any royalties, he selected to donate 100% of what would have been his earnings from the gross sales of his shirts to fund the workforce and to subsequently fund Lithuanian kids’s charities. At that time he turned the most important funder of the workforce.

“Greg noticed it as nice alternative to assist the workforce and Lithuanian charities. The best way that Greg’s connection and big donation was nearly unreported in ‘92 is worthy of a Paul Harvey model ‘Remainder of the Story’ phase,” says Mike Thompson, Slammin Sports activities/ Skullman.com spokesman.

The uniforms have been created independently by a New York designer and model Licensor Greg Speirs who determined to create one thing enjoyable for the workforce to put on for the Olympics within the type of 20 shirts. To not promote. No cash was to be made. The previous 1970’s Grooves rock journal creator got here into this story as an impartial creator. The Lithuania Tie Dyed Slam Dunking Skullman® is definitely an impartial property originating from the designer. Speirs got here up within the New York promoting and publishing world within the 1970’s and 1980’s, which he described as the middle of the universe for promoting and media. His artwork was seen in promoting campaigns & main magazines, on main e book covers and document albums, which included the unusual, science fiction genres to horror and creepy skeleton artwork, with purchasers which included Sesame Road, The Electrical Firm, the PGA Tour, Polydor & RCA Information and promoted his attire and greeting card firm. He was named to Who’s Who in America and Who’s Who within the World from 1999 to the current and to the Society of Illustrators in New York in 1975 and 1976.

The story in regards to the well-known shirt was additionally documented within the within the 2012 film: “The Different Dream Group.” The movie highlights the Lithuanians’ experiences behind the Iron Curtain, the place elite athletes have been subjected to brutalities of Communist rule. As they hid from KGB brokers and feared for his or her lives, Lithuania’s basketball stars shared a standard purpose – to make the most of their athletic items to assist free their nation. Other than the hardships on the street to the 92′ Olympics, the movie celebrates the artist’s iconic Skullman tie-dyed uniforms, now an historic piece of Olympic historical past and Lithuanian basketball tradition.

“It is all about independence, and the liberty to pursue desires with out interference. The Lithuanians turned impartial after the Soviet breakaway and the Berlin Wall got here down. Lots of issues have been occurring concurrently within the Baltic states. The Lithuanians have been now impartial and had the chance to flourish and pursue their desires in freedom. The 1992 Lithuanian Basketball Group actually symbolizes a spirit of freedom to me, and profitable the bronze medal was not solely a victory in sports activities but in addition symbolized a overcome communism itself. It was a sense of satisfaction, independence and freedom. Independence means we’ve the liberty to succeed or fail as people, profit and flourish from the fruits of our labor in a free enterprise system with out being oppressed. It’s all about freedom. You’re employed collectively as a workforce, but in addition have the liberty to excel as a person inside that workforce. “The Lithuanian Group represents what occurs in freedom…individuals excel. mentioned Speirs.

“The model has been marketed and offered constantly for 30 years. That is the thirtieth 12 months Anniversary of the unique 1992 shirt. An enormous a part of the model’s reputation and longevity is its collectability side. Demand and recognition will increase to this present day.” based on Mike Thompson, licensing director of Slammin’ Sports activities®.

“The story about Greg’s Tie Dyes was a significant information occasion impacting fashionable tradition, took its place in sports activities historical past & had a significant affect on future sports fashion, altering the way in which it was checked out. The Tie Dyed Slammin Skullman® turned a family icon and legendary piece of sports activities vogue historical past and without end a part of Olympics, sports activities, vogue & Lithuanian folklore.’ recalled Mike Thompson.

The Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® symbolized a workforce developing from nothing and the ashes. If you happen to may condense this story all the way down to only one phrase it could be freedom and free enterprise” mentioned Speirs.



