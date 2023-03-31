Thirty years later, some lament Haiti’s ignored constitution 

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Following the autumn of the Duvalier regime in 1986, nearly all of the Haitian individuals rallied to undertake a brand new structure in March 1987 they hoped would usher democratic rule after enduring a brutal dictatorship. In drafting the structure, its framers sought primarily to stop the re-emergence of dictatorial regimes and to determine the rule of legislation to information the nation.

Wednesday, that doc reached its thirty sixth anniversary of ratification on March 29. However amid a cascade of crises engulfing Haiti, observers say the milestone date solely serves as a stark reminder that the structure has by no means been applied because it ought to have been.

Overview: Haiti’s democratic structure reached its thirty sixth 12 months on March 29, reminding residents it was by no means applied nicely.

