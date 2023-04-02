Thousands protest in Portugal over ‘huge’ housing crisis



Lisbon

Reuters

—



1000’s of individuals took to the streets of Lisbon and different cities throughout Portugal on Saturday in protest towards hovering rents and home costs at a time when excessive inflation is making it even harder for folks to make ends meet.

“There’s a big housing disaster at the moment,” Rita Silva, from the Habita housing group, mentioned on the Lisbon protest. “This can be a social emergency.”

Portugal is one in all Western Europe’s poorest international locations, with authorities information displaying greater than 50% of staff earned lower than 1,000 euros ($1,084) monthly final 12 months. The month-to-month minimal wage is 760 euros ($826).

Rents in Lisbon, a vacationer hotspot, have jumped 65% since 2015 and sale costs have sky-rocketed 137% in that interval, figures from Confidencial Imobiliario, which collects information on housing, present. Rents elevated 37% final 12 months alone, greater than in Barcelona or Paris, in keeping with one other actual property information firm, Casafari.

The state of affairs is especially laborious on the younger.

The common hire for a one-bedroom flat in Lisbon is round 1,350 euros, a examine by housing portal Imovirtual confirmed.

The Socialist authorities introduced final month a housing bundle that, amongst different measures, ended the controversial “Golden Visa” scheme and banned new licenses for Airbnb properties however critics say it isn’t sufficient to decrease costs within the quick time period.

On the protest, which was organised by the motion “Residence to Stay” and different teams, 35-year-old illustrator Diogo Guerra mentioned he hears tales about folks struggling to entry housing every single day.

“Individuals who… work and are homeless, individuals are evicted as a result of their home is became short-term lodging (for vacationers),” he mentioned.

Low wages and excessive rents make Lisbon the world’s third-least viable metropolis to dwell in, in keeping with a examine by insurance coverage brokers CIA Landlords. Portugal’s present 8.2% inflation fee has exacerbated the issue.

“With my wage, which is increased than the common wage in Lisbon, I can’t afford renting a flat as a result of it’s too costly,” mentioned Nuncio Renzi, a gross sales government from Italy residing within the capital.