Three days of mourning in Haiti following death of former PM

Gérard Latortue

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – Three days of nationwide mourning have been declared in Haiti following the current demise of former Prime Minister Gérard Latortue.

In an announcement , the prime minister’s workplace stated the times of nationwide mourning can be from March 5 to March 7.

Throughout lately the nationwide flag can be lowered and radio and tv stations will function exhibits and music reflecting the mourning interval.

Latortue, a former interim prime minister of Haiti who helped rebuild and unite the nation after a violent coup within the mid-2000s died on February 27. He was 88.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry stated Latortue’s demise was an amazing loss for the nation and described him as “a reformer, a satisfied patriot, an eminent technocrat, a voice of change, of improvement (and) a supporter of democracy.”

Latortue was a former exile who was sworn in as interim prime minister in March 2004 following months of bloodshed and political strife that left greater than 300 lifeless and culminated within the ouster of former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

The turmoil on the time prompted the US army to escalate its mission in Haiti.

In February 2006, Haiti held basic elections to exchange the interim authorities of Latortue, who was succeeded by former Prime Minister Jacques-Édouard Alexis.

The provisional president, Boniface Alexandre, was succeeded by former President René Préval.

Latortue had beforehand served as Haiti’s international minister, as a enterprise guide in Miami and as an official with the UN Industrial Improvement Group in Africa.