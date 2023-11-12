Tim Scott Suspends Campaign for Republican Presidential Primary

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who tried carving out an area within the Republican presidential area with a hopeful message constructed on his life story — the son of a single mom, he rose from poverty to grow to be the one Black Republican within the Senate — introduced on Sunday that he was suspending his marketing campaign.

“I believe the voters, who’re probably the most outstanding individuals on the planet, have been actually clear that they’re telling me, ‘Not now, Tim,’” Mr. Scott mentioned on Sunday night on Trey Gowdy’s program on Fox Information. “I don’t suppose they’re saying, Trey, ‘No.’ However I do suppose they’re saying, ‘Not now.’”

Mr. Scott mentioned he had no intention of endorsing one other candidate within the Republican main race. “One of the simplest ways for me to be useful is to not weigh in,” he mentioned. He additionally dismissed the concept that he might function another person’s operating mate. “Being vice chairman has by no means been on my to-do checklist,” he mentioned.

Mr. Scott’s choice was in some ways unsurprising: He has struggled in polls and with fund-raising, and would have needed to hit a brand new threshold of 80,000 donors in addition to a better quantity in public opinion surveys with a view to qualify for the subsequent debate sponsored by the Republican Nationwide Committee, which will likely be held in December.