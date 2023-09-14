Tiny Homes Are a Social Media Hit. But Do We Want to Live in Them?

A collection about how cities remodel, and the impact of that on on a regular basis life.

In a bustling space of south London, close to a busy Underground station and an internet of bus routes, is a tiny home in a dumpster.

The 27-square-foot plywood house has a central flooring space; wall cabinets for storage (or seating); a kitchen counter with a sink, scorching plate and toy-size fridge; and a mezzanine with a mattress underneath the vaulted roof. There’s no operating water, and the lavatory is a transportable bathroom exterior.

The “skip home” is the creation and residential of Harrison Marshall, 29, a British architect and artist who designs group buildings, akin to faculties and well being facilities, in Britain and overseas. Since he moved into the rent-free dumpster (generally known as a “skip” in Britain) in January, social media movies of the house have drawn tens of hundreds of thousands of views and dozens of inquiries in a metropolis the place studio flats lease for at the least $2,000 a month.