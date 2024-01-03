Tony Gonzales Shifts From Skeptic to Champion of G.O.P.’s Hard Immigration Line

When Speaker Mike Johnson and scores of Home Republicans converged in Eagle Go, Texas, on Wednesday to name for a crackdown on migrants on the border, that they had a considerably unlikely host.

It was solely months in the past that Consultant Tony Gonzales, the Texas Republican who represents the busy border crossing and the majority-Hispanic district that surrounds it, broke together with his occasion in opposition to elements of its hard-line strategy on immigration. Again then, he warned his colleagues in opposition to an excessively draconian strategy and urged them to not politicize the problem.

Now Mr. Gonzales, who has confronted a constituent backlash and a number of main opponents in his aggressive district, has swung into line with the zeal of a convert, changing into a chief champion of Republicans’ strict border enforcement invoice and a proponent of efforts to make use of it as political leverage in opposition to President Biden.

He has endorsed calls to make border safety enhancements a precondition of securing army help for Ukraine and preserving the federal authorities open. And he has been working intently with Mr. Johnson to take care of strain on the remainder of Congress to embrace the Home G.O.P.’s laborious line.