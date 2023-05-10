Tornado Warning Issued for Parts of Denver

A twister warning was in impact in components of Denver on Wednesday afternoon, the Nationwide Climate Service stated.

The warning, which was in impact till 4:30 p.m. Mountain time, was for western Arapahoe County, southeastern Denver County and southwestern Adams County.

The Climate Service stated a extreme thunderstorm “able to producing a twister” was detected about 14 miles southeast of Denver in Aurora and is shifting northeast at about 25 m.p.h.

Hail as much as two inches in diameter was doable together with sturdy winds that would trigger timber to topple and injury houses, home windows, roofs and automobiles.