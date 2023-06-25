Tornadoes Strike Indiana City, Destroying Buildings

A number of tornadoes were reported in Indiana on Sunday, destroying buildings and leaving individuals trapped as excessive winds and tennis ball-size hail lashed town of Greenwood and different locations south of Indianapolis, the authorities mentioned.
An official in Martin County mentioned that responders have been looking for victims and clearing timber from the roads. “It’s all simply occurring directly proper now,” Monty Wolf, the director of the county’s emergency response staff, mentioned by cellphone.
Clips posted to social media appeared to indicate a tornado ripping by way of town of Greenwood, Ind., thrusting particles into the air. A dispatcher with town’s police division mentioned that officers have been nonetheless working to judge the injury.
As of Sunday night, twister warnings and watches remained in impact for a number of counties within the state.