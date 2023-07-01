Trump Attacks Biden and Federal Law Enforcement at Fourth of July Event

Former President Donald J. Trump drew a crowd of hundreds on Saturday to a quiet South Carolina city’s Independence Day occasion, the place he assailed the integrity of main American establishments and painted a darkish portrait of the nation forward of a vacation meant to have fun its underpinnings.

Talking for practically 90 minutes on Predominant Avenue in Pickens, S.C., with no less than 20 American flags behind his again, Mr. Trump usually eschewed the rhetorical flag-waving and requires unity which have lengthy been as central to Independence Day as sizzling canine, baseball and fireworks.

As an alternative, the twice-impeached and twice-indicted former president railed towards Democrats and liberals, who he stated threatened to rewrite America’s previous and erase its future. He skewered federal legislation enforcement, which he accused with out proof of rampant corruption. And he attacked President Biden, enumerating what he noticed as his character flaws and accusing him of taking bribes from overseas nations.

“We need to have a respect for our nation and for the workplace” of the presidency, Mr. Trump stated. “However we actually have little interest in people who find themselves sick.”