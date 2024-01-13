Trump Far Ahead, With Haley Edging DeSantis for Second, Key Iowa Poll Finds

Donald J. Trump has the backing of 48 p.c of probably caucusgoers forward of Monday’s election, a commanding lead for the previous president, in line with the Iowa Ballot by The Des Moines Register, NBC Information and Mediacom.

Nikki Haley is narrowly main the battle for second place over Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, 20 p.c to 16 p.c, in line with the survey, which was launched on Saturday night.

The ballot exhibits Ms. Haley, the previous United Nations ambassador, enhancing in contrast with December and Mr. Trump slipping — however solely marginally. He enjoys a 28-point lead, in contrast with a 32-point benefit final month.

The survey has virtually nothing however excellent news for the previous president. He leads with each demographic group examined, performing most strongly amongst these with out a faculty diploma, these incomes lower than $50,000 and males who didn’t graduate from faculty. He pulled within the help of roughly three in 5 voters in these three classes.