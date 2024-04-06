Trump Fund-Raiser Rakes In More Than $50.5 Million, Campaign Says

For a number of hours on Saturday night, drivers on a usually scenic stretch of Palm Seaside, Fla., had their views of the coast obscured by a line of luxurious automobiles whose house owners have been mingling inside a mansion throughout the highway.

The shoreline-blocking Vary Rovers, Aston Martins and Bentleys hinted on the deep-pocketed donors attending a fund-raising dinner for former President Donald J. Trump’s presidential marketing campaign, which it and the Republican Nationwide Committee mentioned had raised greater than $50.5 million.

The occasion, hosted by the billionaire John Paulson at his house, adopted a concerted push by the Trump marketing campaign to deal with a longstanding monetary disparity with President Biden and Democrats as each events gear up for the final election.

The reported complete, which can’t be independently verified forward of marketing campaign finance filings within the coming months, is almost double the $26 million that President Biden’s marketing campaign mentioned it raised final month at a celebrity-studded occasion at Radio Metropolis Music Corridor in New York Metropolis.