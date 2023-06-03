Trump Lawyer’s Voice Memo Could Be a Key in the Classified Documents Inquiry

Turning on his iPhone in the future final yr, the lawyer M. Evan Corcoran recorded his reflections a few high-profile new job: representing former President Donald J. Trump in an investigation into his dealing with of categorized paperwork.

In full sentences and a story tone that sounded as if it had been ripped from a novel, Mr. Corcoran recounted intimately an almost monthlong interval of the paperwork investigation, in keeping with two folks accustomed to the matter.

Mr. Corcoran’s narration of his recollections lined his preliminary assembly with Mr. Trump in Might final yr to debate a subpoena from the Justice Division searching for the return of all categorized supplies within the former president’s possession, the folks stated.

It additionally encompassed a search that Mr. Corcoran undertook final June in response to the subpoena for any related data being saved at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s personal membership and residence in Florida. He carried out the search in preparation for a go to by prosecutors, who had been on their technique to implement the subpoena and accumulate any delicate materials discovered remaining there.