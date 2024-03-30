Trump Shares Video Featuring Image of a Hog-Tied Biden

A consultant of the Biden marketing campaign didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump marketing campaign, stated “that image was on the again of a pickup truck that was touring down the freeway,” including that “Democrats and crazed lunatics haven’t solely known as for despicable violence in opposition to President Trump and his household, they’re really weaponizing the justice system in opposition to him.”

The video was nonetheless on Mr. Trump’s Reality Social web page as of late Friday night.

The Trump marketing campaign has repeatedly cited Democratic statements from years previous to defend Mr. Trump’s rhetoric. Mr. Cheung on Friday pointed to a press release by Mr. Biden in 2018 wherein he stated, referring to Mr. Trump, “If we have been in highschool, I’d take him behind the health club and beat the hell out of him.” Mr. Biden was responding to feedback that Mr. Trump had made about ladies on a tape linked to the present “Entry Hollywood.”

Mr. Trump has beforehand posted doctored images and movies depicting him bodily attacking political opponents, focusing significantly on Mr. Biden within the final 12 months. The previous president has, for instance, repeatedly shared videos depicting him hitting Mr. Biden with golf balls. Mr. Trump additionally posted a photograph final 12 months of him holding a baseball bat next to Alvin L. Bragg, the Manhattan district lawyer, who’s prosecuting Mr. Trump in connection to a hush cash cost made to a porn star throughout the 2016 marketing campaign.

Mr. Trump has additionally used more and more authoritarian language on the marketing campaign path, repeatedly saying that migrants are “poisoning the blood of our nation” and describing his political opponents in a Veterans Day speech final 12 months as “vermin” who wanted to be “rooted out.”

This month, Mr. Trump stated that some migrants have been “not individuals” and, amid a dialogue of the auto trade, that the nation would face a “blood tub” if he misplaced the election. A couple of days later, he attacked Jewish Democrats in a radio interview, saying that Jews who vote for Democrats hate their faith and Israel.