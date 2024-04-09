Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

Many Central Park spectators departed lengthy earlier than the solar absolutely emerged from behind the moon. Folks appeared extra contemplative in different components of the nation, like Houlton, Maine, the place the eclipse concluded the U.S. portion of its journey.

“I’d pay 1,000,000 {dollars} to see that once more,” stated Sebastian Pelletier, 11.

He, like the remainder of us, will in all probability have to attend. A complete photo voltaic eclipse is not going to be seen once more within the contiguous 48 U.S. states or Canada till 2044. However eclipse chasers can catch one as quickly as 2026 in Greenland, Iceland or Spain.