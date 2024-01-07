‘Two Men Down’: For Ukrainian Medics, It Was Time to Move

To save lots of lives, Ukrainian fight medics should keep alive.

So, deep inside a place that troopers name “the black forest” in japanese Ukraine, the medical corps of the 63rd Mechanized Brigade tries to stay hidden. The zero line — the place Russian and Ukrainian forces are squared off in trench traces close by of one another — is barely a mile or two away.

The enduring crimson cross painted on the facet of the group’s armored car affords little safety from enemy hearth. In reality, troopers say, it makes them a goal. They rigorously camouflage the car till it’s wanted — which is commonly as of late as Russian forces mount wave after wave of assaults.

The car is on the fight medic station, a essential hyperlink within the chain of look after troopers wounded on the entrance. It’s typically the primary cease earlier than they’re dispatched to stabilization factors farther from the combating after which to superior medical facilities the place extra difficult procedures, like amputations, are carried out.