Two Years After Afghanistan Exit, Biden Resists Calls for More Taliban Contact

When the final American soldier flew out of Afghanistan on Aug. 30, 2021, leaving the nation to Taliban rule, the world braced for a human rights nightmare.

In that sense, the Taliban have met expectations. The nation’s extremist rulers, who seized energy from an American-backed authorities of 20 years, have carried out revenge killings, torture and abductions, according to international observers. They’ve additionally imposed the world’s most radical gender insurance policies, denying training and employment to tens of millions of Afghan ladies and ladies — even shutting down magnificence parlors.

On Aug. 14, a gaggle of United Nations officers issued a report saying the Taliban had engaged in “a steady, systematic and surprising rescinding of a mess of human rights, together with the rights to training, work, and freedoms of expression, meeting and affiliation.”

Some analysts and U.S. officers had clung to the hope that the Taliban had moderated since they final managed the nation within the Nineteen Nineties, or that they might at the least make concessions to Western calls for on human rights to win diplomatic recognition or financial assist because the nation suffers a deepening humanitarian disaster.