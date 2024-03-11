U. of Texas at Austin Will Return to Standardized Test Requirement

The College of Texas at Austin mentioned Monday that it could once more require standardized checks for admissions, turning into the newest selective college to reinstate necessities for SAT or ACT scores that had been deserted through the pandemic.

A couple of years in the past, about 2,000 schools throughout the nation began to maneuver away from requiring check scores, not less than briefly, amid considerations they helped gasoline inequality. However a rising variety of these faculties have reversed these insurance policies, together with Brown, Yale, Dartmouth, M.I.T., Georgetown and Purdue, with a number of asserting the adjustments in latest months.

U.T. Austin, which admits a cross-section of high-achieving Texas college students beneath a plan designed to extend alternative within the state, cited a barely totally different purpose than the opposite faculties in returning to check necessities. With out requiring check scores, officers mentioned, they had been hampered in inserting the admitted college students in applications they’d be most fitted to and in figuring out which of them wanted additional assist. After making check scores non-compulsory the previous few years, the college will now require candidates to submit both SAT or ACT scores starting Aug. 1, with functions for fall 2025 admissions.

In an interview, Jay Hartzell, the U.T. president, mentioned that the choice adopted an evaluation of scholars who didn’t submit scores. “We checked out our college students and located that, in some ways, they weren’t faring as properly,” Dr. Hartzell mentioned.