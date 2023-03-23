U.S. and Canada Reach an Agreement on Turning Away Asylum Seekers

WASHINGTON — America and Canada have reached an settlement that may permit each nations to show away asylum seekers at their borders at a time when migration has surged throughout the hemisphere, a U.S. official aware of the settlement stated Thursday.

The deal, which is about to be introduced Friday by President Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the 2 leaders meet in Ottawa, will permit Canada to show again immigrants at Roxham Highway, a preferred unofficial crossing level from New York for migrants in search of asylum in Canada.

In trade, Canada has agreed to offer a brand new, authorized refugee program for 15,000 migrants who’re fleeing violence, persecution and financial devastation in South and Central America, the official stated, lessening the strain of unlawful crossings into the USA from Mexico.

Mr. Biden was on account of arrive in Ottawa on Thursday night for a 24-hour go to meant to underscore the unity of goal between the USA and Canada after 4 years of frosty and even overtly hostile exchanges between Mr. Trudeau and former President Donald J. Trump.