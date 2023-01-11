U.S. and Japan Say They Will Strengthen Military Cooperation

Beneath the brand new U.S. deployment association in Japan, Marines who’re serving in Okinawa as a part of the twelfth Marine Regiment, an artillery unit, will remodel right into a extra cell unit — the twelfth Marine Littoral Regiment. The brand new configuration will enable them to extra simply fan out to different islands alongside the coast when the necessity arises, U.S. officers mentioned.

The littoral regiment could have battalion-size items, about 2,000 troops whole, and have long-range hearth capabilities that may hit ships. Mr. Austin mentioned the change will result in a presence that’s “extra deadly, extra agile, extra succesful.”

The settlement is not going to improve the variety of Marines serving in Okinawa, officers mentioned. However it should enable Marines to extra shortly deploy if tensions intensify within the area. Pentagon officers mentioned the restructuring is partially to take care of China’s rising navy exercise and presence, together with across the island of Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that the Chinese language Communist Celebration intends to convey beneath its rule.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine final 12 months has made American, Taiwanese and Japanese officers extra anxious about the opportunity of China attempting a transfer on Taiwan — maybe not within the coming months or years, however perhaps by the tip of the last decade. A lot will depend on how Chinese language officers understand the steadiness of navy power within the area, which incorporates American forces, U.S. officers say.

In August, China alarmed Japan when it fired ballistic missiles within the waters round Taiwan to ship a message of aggression to the island and to the US after Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in a present of help. 5 of the missiles landed within the unique financial zone off Japan’s coast, the primary such incidence.

Japanese officers have additionally been disquieted by a sequence of joint navy workouts performed by China and Russia within the area. The 2 nations held one such train in Might, the primary one that they had completed collectively since Russia invaded Ukraine. Mr. Biden was visiting Tokyo on the time for a gathering of the Quad, a coalition of the US, Japan, India and Australia that was shaped partially to counter China’s rising energy.

China and Japan haven’t resolved territorial disputes over waters and islands within the East China Sea. The Japanese and American militaries have famous elevated Chinese language maritime exercise within the space, U.S. officers mentioned.