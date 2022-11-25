Home » U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Crews Repatriates 217 Haitians Following Interdictions Close to the Bahamas

Coast Guard crews have interdicted 395 Haitian migrants since oct. 2022

(U.S. COAST GUARD) – Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba’s crew transferred 217 Haitians to Bahamian authorities, Saturday, following an interdiction within the neighborhood of Canine Rocks, Bahamas.

Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba and William Flores’ crews stopped the grossly overloaded 40-foot crusing vessel, Wednesday, at roughly 6 a.m., after a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 airplane legislation enforcement crew noticed the vessel.

A U.S. Customs and Border Safety Air and Marine Operations aircrew additionally responded to the scene.

“Having so many individuals aboard a country vessel with out security tools and minimal meals and water is extraordinarily harmful,” mentioned Lt. Peter Hutchison, Coast Guard District Seven. “We’re grateful to have positioned them earlier than one thing disastrous occurred.”

Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 395 Haitian migrants in comparison with:

■ 7,175 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Yr 2022

■ 1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Yr 2021

■ 418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Yr 2020

■ 932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Yr 2019

■ 609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Yr 2018

■ 419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Yr 2017

As soon as aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants obtain meals, water, shelter, and fundamental medical consideration.

