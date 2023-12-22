U.S. Increasingly Isolated Over Israel and Gaza After Leading on Ukraine

That isolation is a dramatic turnaround in worldwide perceptions for the Biden administration: For many of the previous two years, high U.S. officers led what they noticed as a valiant campaign to rally the world in opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Mr. Biden and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had been praised at residence and overseas for uniting allies underneath the banner of American management as they invoked primary rules of worldwide regulation and human rights.

“Putin’s invasion has been a check for the ages. A check for America. A check for the world,” Mr. Biden boasted in February in his State of the Union tackle. “Collectively, we did what America at all times does at our greatest. We led. We united NATO and constructed a worldwide coalition.”

Right this moment, as the US guards Israel’s pursuits on the United Nations, endorses its objective of destroying Hamas and gives its munitions, a lot of the world sees the Biden administration as enabling an indefensibly deadly Israeli navy marketing campaign, which President Biden himself has known as “indiscriminate bombing.”

Coalition constructing on behalf of Ukraine has turned to disaster administration over Gaza. America is now at odds with staunch allies like France, Canada, Australia and Japan, all of whom voted earlier this month for a decision calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. America vetoed that decision, on the grounds that any cease-fire would enable Hamas to regroup and assault Israel once more.

Human rights teams — which for months applauded U.S. efforts to carry Russia accountable — now denounce the US for supporting Israel, which a lot of them accuse of committing conflict crimes in Gaza.