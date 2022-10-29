U.S. Releases Guantánamo’s Oldest Prisoner

Mr. Paracha was held first at a U.S. army jail in Bagram, Afghanistan, the place he had a coronary heart assault, his legal professionals stated. Relatively than ship him to the key jail community run by the C.I.A., the place prisoners have been tortured, the Bush administration moved him to Guantánamo in his 14th month of U.S. detention. He grew to become an early instance of the problem of holding growing older and infirm prisoners on the distant U.S. Navy base, which flies in army medical specialists from the US.

“Saifullah ought to by no means have been in Guantánamo,” stated Clive Stafford Smith, a human rights lawyer who has been visiting him on the jail since 2005. “As a result of he was the oldest particular person there, I continually feared he would have his fourth coronary heart assault and die there. So I’m so completely satisfied that he’s lastly going residence.”

He had lengthy suffered from diabetes, coronary artery illness and hypertension, however wouldn’t have coronary heart surgical procedure at Guantánamo, which sends residents to the US for cardiac remedy.

In his early years of custody, the jail airlifted a cell cardiac catheterization lab to the bottom for the process, however he stated by means of legal professionals that he wished to have the operation in a hospital that specialised in coronary heart care in both the US or Pakistan.

In April 2019, {a photograph} of him studying inside a communal cell appeared with an article in The New York Instances a few U.S. army effort to adapt detention services for wartime prisoners who have been anticipated to die at Guantánamo.

In his file, U.S. intelligence businesses said he had helped Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, assaults, “facilitate monetary transactions and propaganda” after the assaults, and stated he met with Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan earlier than the assaults as a part of a delegation of Pakistani dignitaries.