Ufologist Claims to Show Mummified Alien Specimens to Mexico’s Congress

Mexico’s Congress is normally meant to be a venue for solemn displays on budgets and different critical laws. However this week, lawmakers heard testimony from a self-proclaimed U.F.O. researcher who introduced with him some uncommon objects: two mummified specimens that he claimed have been the our bodies of aliens.

Actually.

The presentation of the mummies on Tuesday by Jaime Maussan, a journalist who has speculated broadly on aliens, precipitated jaws to drop and memes to multiply across the nation. The 2 specimens, which Mr. Maussan mentioned have been present in Peru in 2017, have been tiny in stature and chalky in coloration; every had three-fingered fingers and what gave the impression to be shrunken or desiccated heads.

“These are nonhuman beings who should not a part of our terrestrial evolution,” Mr. Maussan declared underneath oath, with a sign-language interpreter at his facet.

The specimens, he added, had been buried at a distant web site in Peru and have been about 1,000 years previous, based on carbon testing carried out by researchers on the Nationwide Autonomous College of Mexico. The researchers, nonetheless, distanced themselves from Mr. Maussan’s conclusions.