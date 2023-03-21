Uganda parliament passes law criminalizing identifying as LGBTQ





Ugandan lawmakers have authorized a legislation which imposes a punishment of as much as 10 years in jail for figuring out as LGBTQ+, amongst different issues.

The brand new laws constitutes an extra crackdown on LGBTQ+ individuals in a rustic the place similar intercourse relations are already unlawful. It targets an array of actions, together with banning selling and abetting homosexuality in addition to conspiracy to have interaction in homosexuality, Reuters reported.

Opposition lawmaker Asuman Basalirwa launched the Anti Homosexuality Invoice 2023 to parliament, saying that the invoice goals to “defend our church tradition; the authorized, non secular and conventional household values of Ugandans from the acts which might be prone to promote sexual promiscuity on this nation.”

“The target of the invoice was to determine a complete and enhanced laws to guard conventional household values, our numerous tradition, our faiths, by prohibiting any type of sexual relations between individuals of the identical intercourse and the promotion or recognition of sexual relations between individuals of the identical intercourse,” mentioned Basalirwa on Tuesday.

Lawmaker Fox Odoi-Oywelowo spoke out in opposition to the invoice, saying that it “contravenes established worldwide and regional human rights requirements” because it “unfairly limits the basic rights of LGBTQ+ individuals.”

Rights advocacy group Human Rights Watch warned earlier this month that the legislation would violate Ugandans’ rights to freedom of expression and affiliation privateness, equality, and nondiscrimination.

“One of the vital excessive options of this new invoice is that it criminalizes individuals merely for being who they’re in addition to additional infringing on the rights to privateness, and freedoms of expression and affiliation which might be already compromised in Uganda,” mentioned Oryem Nyeko, Uganda researcher at Human Rights Watch in a press release, calling on politicians within the nation to “cease focusing on LGBT individuals for political capital.”

The invoice is predicted to finally go to Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, for assent. Museveni final week derided homosexuals as “deviants.”

Anti-LGBTQ sentiment is deeply entrenched within the extremely conservative and non secular east African nation.

Uganda made headlines in 2009 when it launched an anti-homosexuality invoice that included a demise sentence for homosexual intercourse.

The nation’s lawmakers handed a invoice in 2014, however they changed the demise penalty clause with a proposal for all times in jail. That legislation was in the end struck down.