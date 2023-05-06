Ukraine Claims It Shot Down Russia’s Most Sophisticated Missile for First Time

An American-made Patriot air-defense missile efficiently intercepted one of the crucial refined standard weapons in Russia’s arsenal for the primary time over Kyiv on Thursday night time, the Ukrainian air power claimed on Saturday.

The downing of a Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missile by a Patriot missile, confirmed by three senior U.S. officers, appeared to supply the primary proof that Russia’s hypersonic missiles — offered as invulnerable by President Vladimir V. Putin — could possibly be defeated by present Western missile protection programs.

“I congratulate the Ukrainian folks on a historic occasion,” Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian air power, stated in a press release posted on the Telegram messaging app. “Sure, we have now shot down the ‘unparalleled’ ‘Kinzhal.’”

The U.S. officers stated that that they had obtained details about the strike from the Ukrainian navy via labeled channels. One official added that U.S. navy analysts had been in a position to confirm the declare utilizing technical means. However, impartial analysts had been reluctant to substantiate the interception till extra data was out there about the kind of missile Russia fired and whether or not it was hit by a Patriot.