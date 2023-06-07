Ukraine Flood Deepens Misery in War Zone

Oleksiy Kolesnik waded ashore and stood, trembling, on dry land for the primary time in hours, rescued on Wednesday morning after spending the predawn sitting on prime of a cupboard in his flooded front room.

“The water got here actually rapidly,” mentioned Mr. Kolesnik, who was so weak he needed to be helped out of a rubber boat by two rescue staff. “It occurred so quick.”

Fetid, coffee-colored floodwaters, with plastic luggage and bits of straw swirling within the eddies, lapped at streets in Kherson, a regional capital in southern Ukraine, the place rescuers had evacuated a neighborhood minimize off by inundated streets. Exhausted residents spilled out of the rubber boats, carrying at most a handbag or a backpack, and typically a cat or a canine.

The scene, overlooking a flooded sq., was only one small snapshot of the huge devastation brought on by the destruction on Tuesday of the Kakhovka dam, swelling a more-than-50-mile stretch of the Dnipro River till it swallowed docks, farms, gasoline stations, vehicles, factories and homes.