Ukraine Steps Up Growing Campaign to Strike Within Russia

Drones have exploded over the gilded domes of the Kremlin. They’ve hit strategic Russian air bases a whole lot of miles from Ukraine. They’ve struck a Moscow tower that homes a number of authorities ministry places of work, together with the one chargeable for the military-industrial advanced.

And so they have landed a stone’s throw from one of many principal Russian navy headquarters, the place officers sitting in massive state of affairs rooms with huge screens on its partitions instantly oversee and handle the struggle in Ukraine.

As Ukraine steps up its strikes inside Russian borders this summer season, additionally it is making plain the character of its targets: military-aligned websites that assist Moscow’s full-scale invasion, now in its 18th month.

“Step by step, the struggle is returning to the territory of Russia — to its symbolic facilities and navy bases,” President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine stated on Sunday evening. “And that is an inevitable, pure and completely honest course of.”