Ukraine Strikes Makiivka, Igniting a Huge Blast in Russian-Occupied City

Ukraine’s army launched an in a single day strike on the Russian-occupied metropolis of Makiivka, exhibiting that it may nonetheless assault targets deep behind Russian traces as its troops battle in grueling trench warfare in a counteroffensive to reclaim land.

Each Ukrainian and Russian officers indicated that the Tuesday evening assault in Makiivka was important, however they differed on whether or not it had struck a army or civilian space. And the strike had a symbolic resonance as a result of Makiivka is the place Ukraine, in January, dealt Russia one in every of its largest losses of life in a single strike since Moscow invaded nearly 18 months in the past.

A video shared on-line by Ukraine’s army confirmed an enormous fireball lighting up the evening sky over Makiivka, within the Donetsk area of jap Ukraine. The army mentioned {that a} “Russian base” had “ceased to exist” within the metropolis because of Ukraine’s forces, whereas Tass, the Russian state information company, reported that one man was killed and 68 civilians have been wounded. Neither declare may very well be independently verified.

The strike got here 4 weeks into Ukraine’s sluggish however intense marketing campaign in opposition to Russian forces, who’ve dug into the south and east with miles of trenches and minefields throughout uncovered open fields. Because the counteroffensive started, Ukrainian forces have made small positive factors, and on Wednesday, Gen. Oleksiy Hromov, a deputy commander of operations within the army’s basic employees, gave some particulars of their progress.