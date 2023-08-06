Ukraine War Expands Beyond Established Battlefields

Ukrainian forces struck two bridges connecting Russian-occupied Crimea to the remainder of Ukraine on Sunday, a part of a broader sample of assaults on and across the peninsula that has sought to scramble essential provide routes for the Kremlin and push the scope of the struggle into recent territory.

One of many strikes tore three holes within the roadway of the Chonhar Bridge, which hyperlinks Crimea to the Russian-occupied Kherson area, forcing it to shut to site visitors, based on the Russian-backed governor of the area, Vladimir Saldo. The identical bridge was struck by Ukrainian forces in June, Russian-backed officers mentioned.

Sunday’s assaults additionally injured a driver and closed site visitors on a second bridge to the east of Chonhar, close to the small city of Henichesk, Mr. Saldo mentioned. A fuel pipeline close to the bridge was broken, chopping off provides to greater than 20,000 individuals, he added.

The load-bearing construction of the Chonhar Bridge was not broken, and site visitors on the Henichesk Bridge was to be restored by the tip of the day, Mr. Saldo mentioned. His claims in regards to the extent of the injury couldn’t be independently verified.