PORT-AU-PRINCE —The United Nations Panel of Consultants, in its investigation into high-level authorities officers linked to the violence in Haiti, stated in its report that the Dominican Republic is a major supply of weapons and ammunition for a number of gangs working inside Haiti.

“The trafficking of weapons and ammunition into Haiti is a key driver of the growth of the gang-controlled territories and the surge in armed gang violence within the nation and represents a menace to regional stability,” stated the UN specialists within the report. “A lot of the trafficking goes beneath the radar,” the UN Panel of Consultants report states.

Overview: A United Nations Panel of Consultants unveiled in a latest report that the Dominican Republic is a serious supply of weapons and ammunition for a number of gangs in Haiti.

