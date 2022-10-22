UN sanctions Haiti’s gang leader Jimmy Cherizier – DW – 10/22/2022

The United Nations Safety Council adopted a decision on Friday to impose sanctions in opposition to gangs which have seized management of the primary port, blocked gasoline provides and terrorized residents in Haiti.

The decision named just one Haitian, Jimmy ”Barbecue” Cherizier, whose gang has blocked a serious gasoline terminal resulting in extreme gasoline scarcity.

The UN sanctions embrace a one-year embargo on all financial assets owned or managed by Cherizier, who’s the chief of the “G9 Household and Allies” gang.

The decision additionally imposes a one-year journey ban on people deemed to be concerned in gang exercise in Haiti. It additionally imposed a ban on arms and ammunition being allowed to achieve gangsters.

The decision, which comes at a time when Haiti is reeling beneath a well being and political disaster, calls for an “fast cessation of violence, felony actions and human rights abuses” in Haiti.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated, ”The worldwide group is not going to stand idly by when you wreak havoc on the Haitian individuals.”

She added that the decision is a message to gangs “holding Haiti hostage” that associates of the nation “is not going to sit idly by when you wreak havoc on the Haitian individuals.”

Haiti’s political and well being disaster

The decision got here after two weeks of debate by the Safety Council on the measures that may be adopted to handle a spiraling well being and safety disaster in Haiti.

Haiti, which is the poorest nation in America, is grappling with a serious cholera outbreak as entry to scrub water is scarce.

Already affected by inflation and political instability that adversely impacted the provision of meals and gasoline, Prime Minister Ariel Henry final month introduced the withdrawal of subsidies that led to costs doubling.

Following the announcement, Cherizier’s gang blocked the Varreux gasoline terminal and demanded Henry’s resignation. He additionally known as for protests in opposition to a spike in petroleum costs, making him the face of a number of points plaguing the nation.

The UN Safety Council decision handed on Friday stated Cherizer’s “actions have instantly contributed to the financial paralysis and humanitarian disaster in Haiti.”

mf/sms (AP, AFP)