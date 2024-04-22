Universities Struggle as Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations Grow

At New York College, the police swept in to arrest protesting college students on Monday night time, ending a standoff with the college’s administration.

At Yale, the police positioned protesters’ wrists into zip ties on Monday morning and escorted them onto campus shuttles to obtain summonses for trespassing.

Columbia saved its classroom doorways closed on Monday, shifting lectures on-line and urging college students to remain dwelling.

Harvard Yard was shut to the general public. Close by, at campuses like Tufts and Emerson, directors weighed easy methods to deal with encampments that seemed very like the one which the police dismantled at Columbia final week — which protesters rapidly resurrected. And on the West Coast, a brand new encampment bubbled on the College of California, Berkeley.