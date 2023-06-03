US sanctions ex-Haitian PM implicated in $60M oil scandal

PORT-AU-PRINCE— Former Haitian Prime Minister Laurent Salvador Lamothe has been hit with sanctions by the U.S. State Department over his suspected involvement in misappropriating no less than $60 million from the Haitian authorities’s PetroCaribe program. He’s now banned from getting into america.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Friday cited Lamothe’s position in raiding PetroCaribe, an infrastructure funding and social welfare program that Venezuela had funded for sure nations that introduced its oil. The lacking funds led to a sequence of huge ‘the place’s the PetroCaribe cash’ protests and a lockdown of Haiti in 2018.

Overview: The U.S. sanctioned and has banned him from getting into the nation.

Uh oh, it seems such as you’ve hit a paywall! However don’t fear; we’ve obtained you lined. Listed below are a couple of methods you possibly can entry this story.

Associated