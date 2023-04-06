Home » US sanctions ex-leader of Haitian deputies, cites $7M bribery appointment
Haiti News

US sanctions ex-leader of Haitian deputies, cites $7M bribery appointment

by admin

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Federal authorities in america have sanctioned a former president of Haiti’s Chamber of Deputies — Gary Bodeau— for his alleged function in lengthy ranging corrupt acts which might be destabilizing total programs. The motion by the Division of the Treasury’s Workplace of Overseas Belongings Management (OFAC) comes months after Canada imposed comparable sanctions in opposition to Bodeau, former Haitian president Michel Martelly and Martelly’s two prime Ministers Laurent Lamothe and Jean-Henry Céant.

“[The US Treasury Department] will proceed to take motion to carry accountable these chargeable for the instability in Haiti,” officers mentioned in a press launch. “The prevalence of corruption, which has its supply, wholly or largely, exterior america, has reached such the US Treasury Division and gravity that it threatens the steadiness of worldwide political and financial programs.”

Overview:

American authorities sanctioned a former president of Haiti’s Chamber of Deputies — Gary Bodeau— for his alleged corrupt acts.



I’m Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based mostly within the metropolis of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cowl the information that develops on this metropolis and offers with different topics associated to the expertise of Haitians for the Haitian Occasions newspaper. I’m additionally a lover of poetry.

Extra by Juhakenson Blaise


