USNS Comfort Involved in 19-Person Man Overboard Incident Off Haiti

The U.S. Navy is reporting that two sailors sustained minor accidents throughout a person overboard incident involving the hospital ship USNS Consolation (T-AH 20) off the coast of Haiti this week.

In whole, nineteen personnel fell overboard through the switch from a small boat to the Consolation, the Navy mentioned.

The incident came about Monday at roughly 7:17 p.m. off Jeremie, Haiti. The personnel concerned had been returning to Consolation from Wharf de Jeremie the place they had been offering medical care throughout a Persevering with Promise 2022 mission cease.

All personnel had been safely recovered and returned to Consolation with help from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller (WPC 1138). The 2 injured Sailors had been handled aboard Consolation and are anticipated to make a full restoration.

Consolation paused ship-to-shore operations in Haiti, till a secure various for personnel switch has been recognized.

USNS Consolation departed Naval Station Norfolk in assist of the Persevering with Promise 2022 mission within the U.S. 4th Fleet space of operations on October 19, 2022, with deliberate visits to Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, Dominican Republic, and Haiti.

Since its inaugural mission in 2007, Persevering with Promise missions have handled greater than 582,000 sufferers and carried out over 7,000 surgical procedures within the area. Consolation’s present mission would be the twelfth Persevering with Promise mission carried out in U.S. Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet space of duty.