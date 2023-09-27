Vivek Ramaswamy Is Attacked Over China, Ukraine and TikTok

Vivek Ramaswamy was a standout final month within the first Republican presidential debate. Within the second debate on Wednesday, he was a goal.

Nikki Haley, Tim Scott and even the usually mild-mannered former Vice President Mike Pence all took swipes at Mr. Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old entrepreneur and a political newcomer who has staked out some populist positions that defy conventional Republican ideology.

The assaults have been broad and searing. Mr. Ramaswamy was hit on his enterprise dealings with China, his pledges to chop off assist to Ukraine and even his presence on TikTok.

“Truthfully, each time I hear you, I really feel a bit of bit dumber,” Ms. Haley mentioned, criticizing his use of TikTok.